Speedball Bailey Aims To Have All The Impact Championships Simultaneously

Speaking recently with Battleground, “Speedball” Mike Bailey shared his ambitions for a very modest goal: every Impact Championship belt all at once (via Wrestling Inc). He’s looking to reclaim his X-Division title and watching out for current Impact World Champion Steve Maclin, but offhandedly mentioned trying for a shot at the tag team title at some point too. You can find a few highlights from Bailey and watch the full interview below.

On trying for a new first in Impact Wrestling: “I want to be both the X-Division and [Impact] World Champion at the same time, maybe tag team champion as well … I want to achieve big things. I don’t think it has been done before, and I would love to be the first one to do it.”

On his contenders to beat on the road to his goal: “I’m looking at Steve Maclin, of course, I am, but I’m also looking at the X-Division championship scene. We’ve got a big match between Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin coming up at Under Siege, and I like to keep my options open. I like to pay attention, and I will land wherever I fit best.”