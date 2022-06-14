‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey Comments On Possibly Working For NJPW

During a recent interview with Ciaran of Wrestle Inn, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was asked about heading out to Japan to wrestle for NJPW. Bailey has previously stepped in the ring with Jay White at NJPW STRONG and most recently faced Jon Moxley at Wrestling REVOLVER (per Fightful):

On heading to NJPW: “I think it’s possible, IMPACT has had a great relationship with New Japan, and through that relationship, I see a lot of opportunities. Ace (Austin) is the X-Division Champion and has been an IMPACT mainstay, is now part of Bullet Club. I’m here to chase any opportunity. The most exciting ones come first. The IMPACT-New Japan partnership that is happening creates very exciting opportunities for someone like me”

On his dream AEW and NJPW matches: “AEW, it’s definitely Kenny Omega, 100%. From AEW, Kenny Omega. From New Japan, Will Ospreay. Both of which, I’ve wrestled before, but I firmly believe are the two best wrestlers on the planet right now and the two best wrestlers ever. Pro wrestling, right now, is the best it’s ever been, by far, and it’s not even a question that I will do whatever it takes to argue with whoever disagrees with me. Them being, basically on top, of two of the biggest promotions, it doesn’t get any better than that.”