‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jay White Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout

“Speedball” Mike Bailey has answered the open challenge from Jay White for NJPW Lonestar Shootout. NJPW has announced that Bailey has answered the U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge for the show, which takes place in Dallas on April 1st.

The announcement reads:

Speedball Mike Bailey vs Switchblade Jay White official for Lonestar Shootout! 【NJoA】

U-S-of-Jay open challenge answered

Jay White this week announced that he would be a part of Lonestar Shootout at Wrestlecon on April 1 in Dallas, bringing the U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge with him. Unlike recent mystery opponents though, there will be no mystery this time. Speedball Mike Bailey confronted White after the Switchblade attacked him on IMPACT, leading to this first time ever singles encounter, joining Chris Dickinson vs Tomohiro Ishii on what’s sure to be a stacked card!