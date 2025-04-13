Speedball Mike Bailey Reveals Origin Of His Nickname

Speedball Mike Bailey has revealed where his nickname comes from. The AEW star appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) and during the conversation with RJ City he was asked about his nickname, denying that it had anything to do with the drug.

“So the man who gave me the nickname was Michael Lacor Ryan,” Bailey said (per Fightful). “He has passed away. I don’t know if it’s from drug use or other reasons, but he was a writer. He wrote a lot about Montreal wrestling when I started wrestling, so he did a lot for the scene, and he gave me the nickname, and I kind of took it and ran.”

He continued, “But also, from the IWS, which is the biggest independent promotion in Montreal, the promoter, who you may or may not know, is called PCP Crazy Manny and he was a big fan of the nickname. But I love the nickname, and again, it’s not Speedball after the drug combo, which is like a silly place to go immediately, right?”

Bailey competed in a three-way bout against Kenny Omega and Ricochet for the AEW International Championship at Dynasty, with Omega retaining the title.