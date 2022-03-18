wrestling / News
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 has added a new match, with Mike Bailey set to battle Yuya Uemura. Barnett announced on Twitter Thursday that the Impact and NJPW stars will clash at his March 31st show, as you can see below.
Bloodsport 8 takes place on March 31st and is part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.
A call went out to find a suitable opponent for NJPW Greco-Roman standout, Yuya Uemura.
With lightning speed, TKD specialist, "Speedball" Mike Bailey put his name in the ring.
"Speedball" Bailey vs Uemura at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8
Get your tix NOWhttps://t.co/RkdYOjL2KC pic.twitter.com/entfxs3mgF
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 17, 2022
