‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 8 Image Credit: Josh Barnett

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 has added a new match, with Mike Bailey set to battle Yuya Uemura. Barnett announced on Twitter Thursday that the Impact and NJPW stars will clash at his March 31st show, as you can see below.

Bloodsport 8 takes place on March 31st and is part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.

