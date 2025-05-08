Spider Graphic Appears On AEW Dynamite Logo, Spoiler On Who It’s For

Something arachnid-ish was teased on this week’s AEW Dynamite, with a spider graphic appearing on the screen. During the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator match on Wednesday’s show, a spider crawled down the AEW watermark in the top left corner of the screen a number of times.

Fightful Select reports that the logo is teasing the arrival of Thekla, confirming that she has signed with the company. Thekla was previously reported as heading to the US after she left STARDOM late last month. Thekla had reportedly garnered interest from WWE and AEW.

You can see the graphic below: