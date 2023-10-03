Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal Match Announced For MLW Slaughterhouse

Rickey Shane Page and 1 Called Manders will battle in a classic gimmick match at MLW Slaughterhouse. MLW announced on Monday that the two will compete in a Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal Match at the October 14th PPV.

The announcement reads in full:

Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal signed for Slaughterhouse

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal for the National Openweight Championship: Rickey Shane Page (Champion) vs. 1 Called Manders at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

For the first time since 2018, MLW will unleash from its crypt Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal! This time it is for the National Openweight Championship at Slaughterhouse LIVE and exclusively on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

The 1 Called Manders and the new National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page brawled all over the arena ending in a violent crash… and now they will have fate decide the bedlam that comes next.

13 of the most dangerous and unpredictable matches are up for grabs when Rickey Shane Page and the 1 Called Manders spin the wheel and make the deal!

What scary stipulation will the wheel land on as the National Openweight Championship hangs in the balance? Find out! Live on Fite+ Saturday night, October 14!

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com