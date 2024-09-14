wrestling / News
Spitfire Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles At TNA Victory Road
Spitfire have captured the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships, winning the titles at Victory Road. Dani Luna and Jody Threat beat Tasha Steelz & Masha Slamovich on Friday’s TNA+ event to win titles. Alisha Edwards was set to compete but was replaced by Steelz when she was not cleared.
After the match, Alisha got in Masha Slamovich’s face for losing and Steelz attacked Slamovich to ally with Alisha.
This marks Spitfire’s second run with the titles, ending Malisha’s reign at 134 days. Slamovich and Edwards beat Spitfire at Under Siege to win the titles.
Here comes a FIRED UP @DaniLuna_pro!
Subscribe to TNA+ to watch #TNAVictoryRoad NOW: https://t.co/yWWl2Aay0Y pic.twitter.com/QmawgBRJI3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 14, 2024
.@MrsAIPAlisha and @RealTSteelz just turned on @mashaslamovich!
Subscribe to TNA+ to watch #TNAVictoryRoad NOW: https://t.co/yWWl2Aay0Y pic.twitter.com/HdNJhF3UYD
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT
- Booker T Thinks AEW Is Trying To Change The Way Fans Watch Wrestling