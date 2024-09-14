Spitfire Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles At TNA Victory Road

Spitfire have captured the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships, winning the titles at Victory Road. Dani Luna and Jody Threat beat Tasha Steelz & Masha Slamovich on Friday’s TNA+ event to win titles. Alisha Edwards was set to compete but was replaced by Steelz when she was not cleared.

After the match, Alisha got in Masha Slamovich’s face for losing and Steelz attacked Slamovich to ally with Alisha.

This marks Spitfire’s second run with the titles, ending Malisha’s reign at 134 days. Slamovich and Edwards beat Spitfire at Under Siege to win the titles.