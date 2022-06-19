Spoiler On Appearance Set For Tonight’s Impact Slammiversary

A new report has a spoiler regarding an appearance on tonight’s Impact Slammiversary PPV. PWInsider reports that Father James Mitchell is in Nashville for tonight’s PPV, as well as tomorrow’s TV taping.

Mitchell has made occasional appearances for Impact in the last couple of years, appearing as part of Su Yung’s storyline as well as Rosemary and John E. Bravo’s marriage in 2020.

411 has live coverage of Impact Slammiversary starting tonight at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.