wrestling / News
Spoiler On Appearance Set For Tonight’s Impact Slammiversary
June 19, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler regarding an appearance on tonight’s Impact Slammiversary PPV. PWInsider reports that Father James Mitchell is in Nashville for tonight’s PPV, as well as tomorrow’s TV taping.
Mitchell has made occasional appearances for Impact in the last couple of years, appearing as part of Su Yung’s storyline as well as Rosemary and John E. Bravo’s marriage in 2020.
411 has live coverage of Impact Slammiversary starting tonight at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Treating Cody Rhodes’ Return Like Triple H’s In 2002
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related