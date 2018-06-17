Spoilers on Who Is Backstage at WWE Money in the Bank

– As previously reported, James Ellsworth was rumored to be making a return for tonight’s Money in the Bank event. For his return, he would help Carmella retain her women’s title against Asuka at the event. PWInsider is now reporting that Ellsworth is being hidden in a bus at the event, hinting that he will be making an appearance. Additionally, Ellsworth responded to reports of him appearing at Money in the Bank by saying he was set to defend his Intergender title for Middle Kingdom Wrestling in Harbin, China.

However, Middle Kingdom Wrestling owner Adrian Gomez wrote last week that Ellsworth had backed out of that appearance, which was scheduled last February.

Sanity is also reportedly backstage at the event. The group has yet to debut on TV since being called up to Smackdown during the Superstar Shake-up.