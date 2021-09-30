Spoiler On Big Announcement For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is set to make a big announcement on tonight’s show, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that the company will be announcing the institution of a new championship on tonight’s show. The new title is expected to be built around the company’s digital media and Impact! Plus service.

The report notes that the announcement will likely take place on tonight’s show and that a tournament will begin next week for the new Championship.

Impact currently has five championships: the Impact World Title (held by Christian Cage), the Knockouts Championship (Held by Deonna Purrazzo), the X-Division Championship (currently vacant), the World Tag Team Championships (held by The Good Brothers), and the Knockouts Tag Team Championships (held by Havok & Rosemary).

Impact airs tonight on AXS TV at 8 PM ET.