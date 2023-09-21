Spoiler On Bound For Glory Matches to Be Revealed on Impact Wrestling

Impact will reportedly be announcing two big matches for Bound For Glory on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Alex Shelley’s opponent for his World Title defense at the PPV will be announced, as will Will Ospreay’s opponent.

The report does not name who either man will face. The segment revealing Shelley’s challenger was taped at the Impact 1000 tapings.

Bound For Glory takes place on October 21st in Chicago.