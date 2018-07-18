Spoiler Card For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV

The card for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV appears to be set following Wednesday night’s NXT taping. The show takes place on August 18th and airs live on WWE Network. The apparent card, per the results, is below:

* NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

* Tag Team Championship Match: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

* EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream