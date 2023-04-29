wrestling / News
Spoiler On Debut At Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling held their latest TV taping on Friday, and a spoiler about a big debut there is online. At Friday’s tapings in Chicago, Trinity Fatu made her debut. She had been previously reported as expected to debut there.
Fatu came out and said she wanted to win the Impact Knockouts Championship, which led to Deonna Purrazzo coming out. Jordynne Grace, who is set to challenge for the title at Impact Under Siege, then came out to point out that she’s getting the next title shot.
.@IMPACTWRESTLING is gonna #FeelTheGlow!
Welcome back @TheTrinity_Fatu!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Sqgo66MhLL
— Qumar Zaman – 💉Booster vaxxed (Pfizer COVID-19) (@TheQumarZaman) April 29, 2023
The champ @DeonnaPurrazzo welcomes @TheTrinity_Fatu to @IMPACTWRESTLING, after Trinity said she came to win the Knockouts Championship.#IMPACTonAXSTV #Virtuosa pic.twitter.com/2OvIU7OBK0
— Qumar Zaman – 💉Booster vaxxed (Pfizer COVID-19) (@TheQumarZaman) April 29, 2023
She’s GLOWING😭✨ pic.twitter.com/1cvPIhVQRV
— DS Ring the Belle 🔔 (@ringthebelleds) April 29, 2023
