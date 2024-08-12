Spoiler On Debut At ROH TV Taping

A spoiler on a debut at Sunday’s ROH TV tapings is online. As you can see below, Reggie made his debut at Sunday’s taping in Arlington, Texas where he took on Johnny TV.

Reggie is best known for his run on WWE TV as Reginald on the main roster and SCRYPTS on NXT. He left the company after his contract expired in June.

We’ll have full results from the taping when they’re available.