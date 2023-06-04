Spoiler & Details On New Personalities Debuting At ROH TV Taping

ROH debuted a couple of new significant personalities at Sunday’s TV taping, and the spoilers are online. As noted in the tweet below, Tony Khan appeared during the taping and announced that Jerry Lynn and Stokely Hathaway are the new ROH Board of Directors. Lynn and Hathaway will have authority over matchmaking and rules, and only Khan can override them.

Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that the positions are kayfabe and that Khan is continuing in all of his duties running and booking ROH’s shows. Lynn will be the babyface authority figure, while Hathaway will be the heel.

In addition, Fightful Select noted that Hathaway had been pushing for a new role in the company. It’s not clear what will happen in terms of Hathaway’s on-screen role in AEW, though The Firm had originally been set to come to an end with The Firm Deletion where they lost to The Hardys, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK. Hathaway hasn’t appeared on screen in AEW since that match.