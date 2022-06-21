Spoiler For Impact Against All Odds Main Event

A new report has revealed a spoiler for the main event of Impact Against All Odds. PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander will defend the Impact World Championship against Joe Doering at the July 1st PPV, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alexander defeated Doering’s stablemate in Violence By Design, Eric Young, to retain his title at Impact Slammiversary over the weekend. Doering is undefeated in singles match since he returned to Impact in early 2021.