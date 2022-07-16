wrestling / News
Spoiler for Impact Wrestling Emergence Main Event
July 16, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling Emergence has its title main event. PWInsider reports that at last night’s Impact TV tapings in Louisville, Kentucky, Alex Shelley defeated his longtime Motor City Machine Gun teammate Chris Sabin to earn a title shot against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.
Additionally, the Shelley vs. Sabin contenders match will air on IMPACT! on AXS TV later this Thursday. Shelley will challenge Alexander for the Impact World Championship next month at Emergence. The pay-per-view event is scheduled for August 12. It will be held at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.
