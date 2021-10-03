Spoiler For Main Event of MLW Fightland

A new report has details on the main event at last night’s MLW Fightland taping in Philadelphia. PWInsider reports that Alexander Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu to win the MLW World Championship at last night’s taping. The match was said to go over 30 minutes, with the crowd split “very much down the middle” between the two men.

The win makes Hammerstone, who is the current MLW National Openweight Champion, the ninth holder of the MLW World Title. It also ends Fatu’s reign at 819 days, with his having won the title on July 6, 2019 from Tom Lawlor at MLW Kings of Colosseum.

You can see the full results from the show here. The MLW World Title match will air this Thursday on VICE TV at 10 PM ET.