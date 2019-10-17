wrestling / News
Spoiler For Next Week’s AEW Dark
October 16, 2019 | Posted by
– The first match was taped before AEW Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results were, per PWInsider:
Joey Janela defeated Brandon Cutler with a superplex.
Taz and Excalibur did commentary. Nice pop for Taz’s entrance. Crowd was hot for Joey.
Justin Roberts announced the following match for after tonight’s Dynamite taping – CIMA & T-Hawk & Private Party vs. Dustin Rhodes & Cody, and the Young Bucks.
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’
- CM Punk Jokes About His Own Firing In Response To Eric Bischoff’s WWE Exit
- Jimmy Jacobs on Feeling Frustrated in WWE, Vince McMahon Changing Raw Scripts, Sneezing In Front of Vince
- Bruce Prichard on Telling Taz to Tone Down His Stiff In-Ring Style, Denies That WWE Doesn’t Like Using Stars Who Got Over Elsewhere