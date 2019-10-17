Spoiler For Next Week’s AEW Dark

– The first match was taped before AEW Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results were, per PWInsider:

Joey Janela defeated Brandon Cutler with a superplex.

Taz and Excalibur did commentary. Nice pop for Taz’s entrance. Crowd was hot for Joey.

Justin Roberts announced the following match for after tonight’s Dynamite taping – CIMA & T-Hawk & Private Party vs. Dustin Rhodes & Cody, and the Young Bucks.