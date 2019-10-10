Spoiler For Next Week’s AEW Dark

– AEW held a dark match before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping in Boston, Massachusetts that will air on next week’s AEW Dark. The result is below, per PWInsider:

* Peter Avalon the Librarian vs Kip Sabian vs Sonny Kiss

Cheap Red Sox and Bruins heat by the Librarians. Leva Bates is an attractive woman. Kiss got a huge babyface reaction. Crowd not into Sabian as much as I thought they’d be. Kiss and Sabian are super athletic. Avalon is there for comedy at first. Librarian starting to get involved a little. Avalon keeps trying for pins after Kiss and Sabian work each other over. Sabian with a torture rack and slam for the pin

Winner: Kip Sabian

Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega has been announced for after Dynamite goes off the air.