Spoiler For RAW Underground Segments On Tonight’s Episode
August 10, 2020 | Posted by
WWE will continue with its Fight Club-inspired RAW Underground segments on tonight’s episode, and according to Wrestlevotes, Shayna Baszler will be involved. While it can be assumed that she will be fighting other women, it’s unknown what her role will be at this time.
Hearing Shayna Baszler will be apart of RAW Underground tonight.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 10, 2020
Several female wrestlers have mentioned wanting to be involved, including Dana Brooke, Xia Li and Liv Morgan.
