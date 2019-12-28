Spoiler For Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler on FOX New Year’s Eve Show

– WWE taped the Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler match for FOX’s New Year’s Eve special tonight after Smackdown. Wrestling Inc reports that Reigns pinned Ziggler after a spear to win the match.

Maria Menounos was the special guest announcer for the bout, which will air during FOX’s special on Tuesday.

Oh! They’re filming the Roman/Dolph NYE thing now, and they flew Maria Menounos all the way to Detroit to be the special guest ring announcer! pic.twitter.com/DpGEoBSDH0 — Danny (@dajosc11) December 28, 2019