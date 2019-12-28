wrestling / News
Spoiler For Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler on FOX New Year’s Eve Show
December 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped the Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler match for FOX’s New Year’s Eve special tonight after Smackdown. Wrestling Inc reports that Reigns pinned Ziggler after a spear to win the match.
Maria Menounos was the special guest announcer for the bout, which will air during FOX’s special on Tuesday.
Oh! They’re filming the Roman/Dolph NYE thing now, and they flew Maria Menounos all the way to Detroit to be the special guest ring announcer! pic.twitter.com/DpGEoBSDH0
— Danny (@dajosc11) December 28, 2019
Thats maria menounos right? https://t.co/0tRdzV5Ary
— Kyle Deemer (@penoakeo) December 28, 2019
From the dark match after #SmackDown tonight! 🔥#TheBigDog #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/APlXy78nhY
— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) December 28, 2019
