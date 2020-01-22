wrestling / News

Spoiler For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A big spoiler was taped during the Chris Jericho Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defeated SCU to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships in a match taped for the show.

Also taped from the show was a match between Britt Baker and Priscilla Kelly, which Baker won by submission.

