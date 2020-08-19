Spoiler For Today’s ROH TV Taping

ROH will begin their first TV tapings since the COVID-19 pandemic started later today in Baltimore, which will run through Sunday. It seems that they are kicking things off in a big way, as PWInsider reports that EC3 is in Baltimore and will debut for the company at the tapings.

EC3 recently made his return to Impact Wrestling where he began a feud with Moose. However, prior to that, he released a series of videos teasing where he could land after his WWE release. One of those videos, released in June, teased a jump to ROH. It seems that video wasn’t a red herring after all.