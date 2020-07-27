wrestling / News

Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of RAW

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raw Logo 2019 WWE

PWInsider reports that Nia Jax will make her return on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The episode was taped last week at the WWE Performance Center. She hasn’t been on WWE TV since June 15, when she lost a match to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading