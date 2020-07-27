wrestling / News
Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of RAW
July 27, 2020
PWInsider reports that Nia Jax will make her return on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The episode was taped last week at the WWE Performance Center. She hasn’t been on WWE TV since June 15, when she lost a match to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.
