wrestling / News
Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of RAW
August 31, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the plans for tonight’s episode episode of RAW revolve around setting up the challenger for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions on September 27. McIntyre’s last title defense was against Randy Orton at Summerslam, but that feud is not over yet judging from last week’s episode.
