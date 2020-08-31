wrestling / News

Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of RAW

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raw Logo 2019 WWE

PWInsider reports that the plans for tonight’s episode episode of RAW revolve around setting up the challenger for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions on September 27. McIntyre’s last title defense was against Randy Orton at Summerslam, but that feud is not over yet judging from last week’s episode.

