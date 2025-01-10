wrestling / News
Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
January 10, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre is in Portland ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. McIntyre appeared last week and teased coming over due to the transfer window, suggesting he may target Cody Rhodes.
At this time, the only match or segment announced is LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the US title.
