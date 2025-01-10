wrestling / News

Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

January 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown New Logo 9-13-24, Megan Thee Stallion Neva Play theme Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre is in Portland ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. McIntyre appeared last week and teased coming over due to the transfer window, suggesting he may target Cody Rhodes.

At this time, the only match or segment announced is LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the US title.

