A new report has a spoiler for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the Hell in a Cell cage is hanging over the ring and it is expected to be used in a segment with Bobby Lashley, who retained the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Sunday’s PPV.

The site reports that “possibly even a match” might be involved, and that as of about an hour ago there was discussion of a Lashley vs. Xavier Woods bout.