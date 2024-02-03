Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has a big spoiler for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that The Rock is in Birmingham, Alabama for tonight’s show and is set to appear on the episode.

There is no word on what The Great One is set to do on the show. He previously teased a confrontation with Roman Reigns regarding who the real “Head of the Table” is during his appearance on the Day 1 episode of Raw. Reigns is reportedly planned to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, though Reigns vs. Rock is still said to “not [be] out of play” for the show. There was said to be a discussion to have Rock vs. Reigns at a Saudi Arabia show.

Reigns is set to have a face-to-face confrontation with Rhodes on tonight’s show as Rhodes considers who he will face for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.