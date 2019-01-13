Quantcast

wrestling / News

Spoiler on Title Change From Impact Wrestling Taping

January 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA GFW Impact Wrestling - Impact Pizza John Gaburick

– A spoiler has made its way online from Saturday’s Impact Wrestling taping, which took place in Mexico City. As you can see below, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix won the Impact World Tag Team Championships by defeating LAX during the taping. The win marks the duo’s first run with the championships and ends LAX’s run at 257 days.

Full results from the taping are here.

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading