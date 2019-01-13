wrestling / News
Spoiler on Title Change From Impact Wrestling Taping
January 13, 2019
– A spoiler has made its way online from Saturday’s Impact Wrestling taping, which took place in Mexico City. As you can see below, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix won the Impact World Tag Team Championships by defeating LAX during the taping. The win marks the duo’s first run with the championships and ends LAX’s run at 257 days.
And your neeew Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions 🇲🇽🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/qn5PPvX7Au
— Wally (@TheUnderwally) January 13, 2019