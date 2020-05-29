wrestling / News

Spoiler From This Week’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

May 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling AXS TV Logo

A spoiler is available from the set of Impact Wrestling tapings that took place this week. PWInsider reports that Tessa Blanchard, who was stuck in Mexico and didn’t get back to the US for the last tapings, did not appear on this week’s tapings in Nashville.

The site reports that Tessa did appear via video for an interview. Next week’s episode will see Trey face Austin Ace to determine the #1 contender to Blanchard’s Impact World Championship.

