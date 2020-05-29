Spoiler From This Week’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

A spoiler is available from the set of Impact Wrestling tapings that took place this week. PWInsider reports that Tessa Blanchard, who was stuck in Mexico and didn’t get back to the US for the last tapings, did not appear on this week’s tapings in Nashville.

The site reports that Tessa did appear via video for an interview. Next week’s episode will see Trey face Austin Ace to determine the #1 contender to Blanchard’s Impact World Championship.