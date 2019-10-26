Spoiler From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping

– A big spoiler came out of Friday night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. As you can see below, Sami Callihan defeated Brian Cage in a cage match to win the Impact Wrestling Championship. After the match, Tessa Blanchard came out and challenged Callihan for the championship.

The match is set for next week’s official Impact debut on AXS on Tuesday.

