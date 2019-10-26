wrestling / News
Spoiler From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
– A big spoiler came out of Friday night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. As you can see below, Sami Callihan defeated Brian Cage in a cage match to win the Impact Wrestling Championship. After the match, Tessa Blanchard came out and challenged Callihan for the championship.
The match is set for next week’s official Impact debut on AXS on Tuesday.
Sami Callihan defeats Brian Cage for the #IMPACT World Title. After Tessa Blanchard comes out and challanges Sami. pic.twitter.com/7UcIYpFiKa
— Joseph Daoud (@joseph42287) October 25, 2019
Ok this is pretty cool!!!👀#Windsor #IMPACT #ImpactTvTapings @IMPACTWRESTLING
Photo taken by @brutalbobevans pic.twitter.com/mwO8heeNaN
— ♠️🃏 c~V~e 《cody》🃏♠️ (@MiseryEater101) October 25, 2019
Live at the #IMPACT TV Taping for their debut on @AXSTV https://t.co/xg7ibtY3cx
— Joseph Daoud (@joseph42287) October 25, 2019
Congratulations To @TheSamiCallihan #TheNewImpactWrestlingWorldChampion pic.twitter.com/qbIY9B6uTB
— Billy Wayne Grant (@BladeWyatt) October 26, 2019
