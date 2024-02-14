wrestling / News
Spoiler On Injury During WWE NXT Taping
A knee injury reportedly took place during a match being taped for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE taped matches for next week’s show following tonight’s episode, and Fightful’s Corey Brennan reports that the NXT Women’s Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Shotzi was stopped after Shotzi appeared to suffer a “serious knee injury.”
The report notes that Shotzi was helped to the back and is being checked out. No word as to her status as of yet.
Shotzi was set to face Tiffany Stratton in a qualifying match for the women’s Elimination Chamber on Friday’s WWE Smackdown.
