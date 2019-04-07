Change Reportedly Made Backstage to Kurt Angle Match at WrestleMania 35 (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

– PWInsider reports that a change has been made backstage at WrestleMania 35 for the Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin match. Unfortunately, it’s likely not the change fans wanted to see for the match. According to the report, there’s a rumor backstage that John Cena will be added to Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin tonight as the special guest referee.

Cena has been previously rumored to be involved with the show. This would insert him into a match, but he would not be competing in one.

WrestleMania 35 is set for later tonight at MetLife Stadium. The event is being held in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Be sure to tune into 411mania later for our live coverage.