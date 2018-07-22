Spoiler From Last Night’s ROH Taping

– A title changed hands at Saturday night’s ROH TV taping in Atlanta, Georgia. As you can see below, Cody and The Young Bucks defeated The Kingdom to lay claim to the ROH World Six-Man Championship.

This is the first run with the titles for Cody. The Bucks previously held the titles alongside Adam Page.

Scoop 49 – Cody & The Young Bucks challenge The Kingdom for the ROH Trios Titles pic.twitter.com/cju2QUGGFY — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) July 22, 2018