Spoiler From Last Night’s ROH Taping

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A title changed hands at Saturday night’s ROH TV taping in Atlanta, Georgia. As you can see below, Cody and The Young Bucks defeated The Kingdom to lay claim to the ROH World Six-Man Championship.

This is the first run with the titles for Cody. The Bucks previously held the titles alongside Adam Page.

