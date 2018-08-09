Spoiler On Mae Young Classic Finals Set For WWE Evolution

– WWE has set the finals of the Mae Young Classic, which will air during the WWE Evolution PPV. During Thursday night’s taping for the tournament, Io Shirai and Toni Storm advanced to the finals. The two will face off at the all-women’s PPV.

Advertised for the event so far are Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus, Sasha Banks, Lita, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Asuka, Nia Jax, and Beth Phoenix. All women’s titles will be defended at the event, including the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

The show takes place on October 28th in Long Island, New York and will air live on the WWE Network.