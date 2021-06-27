wrestling / News

Spoiler On Main Event For ROH Best in the World

June 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Best in the World

We now have a main event for ROH’s Best in the World PPV next month. PWInsider reports that Rush will defend the ROH World Championship against Bandido at the July 11th PPV.

Bandido was set to battle Chris Dickinson, Demonic Flamita, Eli Isom, Brian Johnson, and Rhett Titus for the title show on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV and picked up the win. ROH Best in the World will take place from Baltimore.

ROH Best in the World

