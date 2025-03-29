wrestling / News
Spoiler On Main Event For TNA Rebellion
March 29, 2025 | Posted by
The main event for TNA Rebellion was announced at the Impact tapings on Friday, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that Joe Hendry will defend his World Championship against Frankie Kazarian and NXT star Ethan Page at the PPV, which takes place on April 27th.
Page, a TNA alumnus, made his return to the company through the WWE and TNA working relationship at Friday’s show.
ETHAN PAGE IS BACK HERE AT THE TNA TAPING IN ST JOSEPH pic.twitter.com/0jzg1eTUkz
— it’s jay. (@thejordanbass) March 29, 2025
