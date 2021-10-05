Spoiler On Major Name to Be Drafted On WWE Raw

A new report has a big spoiler on a big name to be drafted on tonight’s Raw. Fightful Select reports that Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson will be drafted on tonight’s show. The plan is to have him be drafted late in the show and his name is listed on internal documents and draft boards.

Several departments have been prepared in handling the “aftermath” of the announcement. There’s no word on what brand he’ll be drafted to and if he will be brought in immediately, or what any creative plans may be.

Steveson officially signed with WWE last month and is under a unique contract that allows him to continue competing at an amateur level, where he will defend his Division I national championship. It was noted at the time that Steveson will appear on WWE programming while still attending school and will be full-time with WWE once his contract fully kicks in after he graduates.

The report noted that WWE “is going above and beyond to have him prepared” from what they’ve been told.