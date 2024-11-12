Spoiler on Major Return From Tonight’s WWE Raw TV Tapings

– As previously noted, WWE taped next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Grand Rapids, Michigan. PWInsider reports that former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley made a return during the TV tapings. Ripley was said to be wearing a protective mask in a TV segment that will air next week.

As previously reported, Rhea Ripley is believed to have suffered a legitimate broken orbital bone during the October 21 edition of WWE Raw. This led to WWE filming Ripley on the receiving end of an attack by Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at WWE NXT that aired late last month.

Next week’s Monday Night Raw will air on Monday, November 18 on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.