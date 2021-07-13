Spoiler On Major Star Returning to WWE Soon

A big name is making their return to WWE in the next couple of weeks, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the “working plan” is for John Cena to appear on WWE TV on the July 23rd episode, and possibly sooner than that. Sources in the company noted that this was the plan as of today.

Cena has been gone from WWE since he lost a Firefly Fun House match to Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. He appeared in a video earlier this year announcing WrestleMania 37, 38, and 39. Since he last appeared on WWE television he has been busy with his acting career, with roles in F9 and the upcoming The Suicide Squad, a Peacemaker DCEU series for HBO Max, and hosting Wipeout. He will also appear in the Matthew Vaughn spy thriller Argylle, which begins shooting in August.

Cena has been reportedly set to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, though that match is not yet confirmed.