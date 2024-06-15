– It appears injured WWE Superstar CM Punk is in Glasgow right now ahead of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland event. A photo of Punk in Glasgow surfaced on the Squared Circle subreddit before today’s event, which starts very soon. The image was first posted on TikTok earlier today on the Weekly Wrestling Rundown.

Punk’s on-air rival, Drew McIntyre, will be in action at today’s event. He challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. The show is being held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and will be broadcast live on Peacock.