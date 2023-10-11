Spoiler On Match Planned For WWE Survivor Series

A new report has a spoiler on a match being planned for WWE Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that as of this week, WarGames was again being planned for next month’s PPV. This will be the second year in a row that the November PPV has hosted WarGames matches, with last year having both a men’s and a women’s WarGames bout.

The report notes that they’ve heard that a men’s match is “on the table” with no word either way on a women’s match. Specifics are not yet confirmed, but it was strongly implied that Judgment Day would be part of the match.

The show takes place on November 25 in Chicago.