Spoiler On Match Set For Impact Slammiversary

A spoiler has been revealed for a match that was announced on Sunday for Impact Slammiversary. PWInsider reports that during tonight’s taping in Kentucky, Gail Kim announced that Jordynne Grace, Tasha Steelz, Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie will compete in the first Queen of the Mountain match at the PPV.

The announcement will take place on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Slammiversary takes place on June 19th in Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on PPV.