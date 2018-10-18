Spoiler on Match Set For NXT Takeover: War Games

– The big match for next month’s NXT Takeover: War Games is official. William Regal announced during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings at Full Sail University that the War Games match will feature The War Raiders, Pete Dunne and Ricochet vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly.

The War Games show takes place on November 17th in the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The full results from the NXT taping are here.