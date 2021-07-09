wrestling / News
Spoiler On Match For Tonight’s Smackdown
July 9, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler on a match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWinsider reports that Natalya and Tamina will be defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against NXT’s Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.
Nox and Blackheart have worked dark matches at Raw and Smackdown recently, and Nox made her return on this week’s NXT as she distracted Candice LeRae, which led to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defeating The Way for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. There’s no word on whether this means they will be moving to Smackdown full-time.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Potential Complication For John Cena Appearing At WWE SummerSlam
- Brock Lesnar Reportedly Not Set For Summerslam, WWE Still Working on Deal For Return
- Backstage Note on Chris Jericho Bump from June 30 Edition of AEW Dynamite
- Paul Heyman Sparks Rumors of Brock Lesnar Return With Social Media Photo Change