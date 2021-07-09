Spoiler On Match For Tonight’s Smackdown

A new report has a spoiler on a match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWinsider reports that Natalya and Tamina will be defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against NXT’s Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

Nox and Blackheart have worked dark matches at Raw and Smackdown recently, and Nox made her return on this week’s NXT as she distracted Candice LeRae, which led to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defeating The Way for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. There’s no word on whether this means they will be moving to Smackdown full-time.