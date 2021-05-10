wrestling / News

Spoiler On Match For Tonight’s WWE Raw

May 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A spoiler has come online for a match set to take place on tonight’s Raw. According to PWInsider, Sheamus is set to face Humberto Carrillo on tonight’s show. It is not clear from the report if Sheamus’ United States Champioship will be on the line.

WWE has yet to announce the match for tonight’s show. You can follow our live coverage of Raw here.

