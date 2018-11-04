Spoiler on Matches Set For ROH Final Battle

– A debut was announced during Saturday night’s Ring of Honor TV tapings to take place at ROH Final Battle. As noted in the tweet below from a fan at the taping, Zack Sabre Jr. will make his first appearance for the company in a match against Jonathan Gresham.

Also announced was a Four Corner Survival Match for the Women of Honor World Championship. Sumie Sakai will defend the title against three opponents yet to be named.

ROH Final Battle takes place on December 14th from New York City.