wrestling / News
Spoiler On Matches Set For TNA Emergence
July 26, 2025 | Posted by
TNA revealed matches for Emergence at last night’s Impact tapings. The following matches are official as of the taping for the August 15th TNA+ event:
* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Moose
* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz
* TNA International Championship No DQ Match: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something.
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee vs. Fatal Influence vs. The Iinspiration
* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan
* Home Town Man vs. Ryan Nemeth