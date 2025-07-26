Spoiler On Matches Set For TNA Emergence

TNA revealed matches for Emergence at last night’s Impact tapings. The following matches are official as of the taping for the August 15th TNA+ event:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Moose

* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz

* TNA International Championship No DQ Match: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something.

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee vs. Fatal Influence vs. The Iinspiration

* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

* Home Town Man vs. Ryan Nemeth